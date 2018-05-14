John Cena Says He Wants Kids With Nikki Bella 1 Month After Split

by Jess Cohen | Mon., May. 14, 2018 10:10 AM

John Cena, Nikki Bella

Theo Wargo/NBCUniversal

John Cena has had a change of heart about having kids.

For years, the WWE star has said he doesn't want to have children, but he now admits that might've just been his stubbornness talking. During an interview with Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford on Today's fourth hour on Monday, Cena opened up about his split with Nikki Bella.

"It's up and it's down," Cena replied when asked how he's doing after their breakup. "It's been incredibly reflective, which is amazing, but it's very difficult. I had my heart broken out of nowhere…or for me it was out of nowhere. Anyone who has experienced that knows it comes with a series of bad feelings."

Nikki Bella and John Cena's Love Story

Cena went on to say, "I still love Nicole, I would love to marry Nicole, I still would love to have a family with Nicole. It was an unfortunate set of circumstances where our relationship ended."

He also repeated a second time that he wants to have a family with Bella.

"I love her. I want to be with her. I want to make her my wife. I want to be the father of her children. I just want us to work," he told Kotb and Gifford.

Nikki Bella, John Cena, Engagement

Twitter/WWE

Also on Monday, Bella opened up to E! News about her split with Cena at the 2018 NBCUniversal Upfront. 

"I think a lot of people are going to be able to relate to it," she said of the Total Bellas content this season. "I think it's going to also give a lot of people courage and bravery to speak up. I think sometimes we go through things because we're like, 'Ok, this is what we need to do. It's too late.' It's never too late to make a decision, so."

You can see her talk more about her split with Cena HERE.

(E! and Today are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

