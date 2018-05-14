John Cena Says He Wants Kids With Nikki Bella 1 Month After Split

John Cena has had a change of heart about having kids.

For years, the WWE star has said he doesn't want to have children, but he now admits that might've just been his stubbornness talking. During an interview with Hoda Kotb and Kathie Lee Gifford on Today's fourth hour on Monday, Cena opened up about his split with Nikki Bella.

"It's up and it's down," Cena replied when asked how he's doing after their breakup. "It's been incredibly reflective, which is amazing, but it's very difficult. I had my heart broken out of nowhere…or for me it was out of nowhere. Anyone who has experienced that knows it comes with a series of bad feelings."