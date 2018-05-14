Busy Philipps Thinks There's "Plenty of Space" for Another Female Late-Night Host

Busy Philipps is joining Samantha Bee as one of the only female hosts on late-night TV.

While walking the red carpet at NBCUniversal Upfront 2018, the actress talked about her new show, Busy Tonight, and joining the male-dominated late-night scene.

"It's entertainment. It's my perspective on things," she told E! News' Giuliana Rancic about her new show on E!. "I am so excited to bring this show to E!. I think there's, you know, plenty of space for another female voice in late-night, and I'm so happy that E! is so supportive of female talent."

Not only will the show consist of Philipps interviewing her celebrity pals—Michelle Williams has already expressed interest in being her first guest—but it will also bring viewers inside Philipps' world.

"I think we're going to be going into my world a little bit, yeah," she said. "And we'll be taking some of my celebrity friends and some celebrities into my world, too and filming that and bringing that to you. So, there's a lot coming at you on Busy Tonight."