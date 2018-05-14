Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cast Wants to Get Their Celeb Fans (Like Mark Hamill, Lin-Manuel Miranda) to Guest Star in Season 6

by Chris Harnick | Mon., May. 14, 2018 8:50 AM
Brooklyn Nine-Nine was saved from cancellation and is on the move, all thanks to the internet—and some very famous fans.
Fox canceled the comedy after five seasons and NBC swooped in, renewed it for a 13-episode sixth season and has slated it to premiere midseason.
"We've been watching it closely ever since," Robert Greenblatt told reporters when NBC announced its new fall schedule. "If I knew Andy Samberg was going to be cast on that show we probably never would've sold it to Fox. We thought it was a missed opportunity since the beginning."
NBC
"We jumped on it really quickly and we're thrilled to have it. We think it fits into our brand of comedies better, in a way, than it ever did on [Fox]," Greenblatt continued.
"I'm super psyched," series star Stephanie Beatriz told E! News' Erin Lim at the 2018 NBC Upfronts. "The internet really came through and so did NBC."
What can fans expect from Brooklyn Nine-Nine now that it has a new home?
"Well, certainly episodes of television starring us," Andy Samberg told us.
Terry Crews said he's just happy to be on a big network. "I've never been on a network this big. NBC, this is the real deal. The checks are going to be amazing!"
"We're going to have to fact-check that," Samberg said.
When Fox canceled Brooklyn Nine-Nine big celebrities like Mark Hamill, Sean Astin and Lin-Manuel Miranda helped keep the wave of support alive. Samberg said he hopes to get all of them to stop by for a guest role.
"I would expect all of them to be on the show," he joked.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
