Nia Jax Challenges Ronda Rousey to a Match: "I Will Happily Oblige"

It's on!

While at the 2018 NBCUniversal Upfront, Nia Jax took the opportunity to challenge Ronda Rouseyto a match at the upcoming Money in the Bank WWE event in June.

"We are very civil and professional ladies, so Nia did just challenge me for Money in the Bank to come after her title," Rousey told E! News on the red carpet. "I happily oblige respectfully, so I can sit next to her."

While they appeared cordial as they gave a joint interview, Jax noted, "We can still get along for now, but once we get in the ring, it's over. All bets are off, right?"