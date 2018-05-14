Nikki Bella on Her Breakup From John Cena: "It's Never Too Late to Make a Decision"

by Samantha Schnurr | Mon., May. 14, 2018 7:47 AM
Watching real life play out on TV is going to be tough for Nikki Bella.
The WWE superstar, who was famously engaged to her boyfriend of six years John Cena before they announced their breakup last month, will now have to watch personal events unfold on the third season of E!'s Total Bellas, premiering on Friday.
"We see the relationship unfolding—was there any hesitation documenting that?" E! News' Erin Lim asked Bella on the red carpet at the 2018 NBCUniversal Upfront.
"Oh my gosh so much," she answered. "I have to say it's going to be definitely very hard to relive and it's hard to document it, but at the same time, the Bella Army has been on this incredible journey with John and I and you know all the viewers at E! and I feel like I would be cheating them if I was to take away all that footage because it's real life. We go through these ups and downs and we wedding plan—we could be on cloud nine, but then sometimes it makes you just face a lot of things that are going on in your life and you truly see that this season."
Meanwhile, she's already gotten to see some of what's included on the upcoming season. "I'm like watching myself and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh,'" she told Lim.
Steve Granitz/WireImage
"I think a lot of people are going to be able to relate to it," she said of the season's content. "I think it's going to also give a lot of people courage and bravery to speak up. I think sometimes we go through things because we're like, 'Ok, this is what we need to do. It's too late.' It's never too late to make a decision, so."
In the aftermath of their split, Bella has moved back in with her twin sisterBrie BellaWhile it hasn't been entirely smooth sailing—"I think I had to remind you to clean your dishes"—their living arrangement is reminding them of their high school days together.
"It's been fun to cook with her. I've been enjoying morning coffee with her," Brie said. "It's nice having a roommate."
With husband Daniel Bryan on tour currently, Nikki has stepped in to lend a helping hand.
"I fully feel like the husband," Nikki quipped. "I'm the new dad"
