This Is Us Stars Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson Really Don't Want to Spoil You

by Chris Harnick | Mon., May. 14, 2018 6:58 AM
Sterling K. Brown and Susan Kelechi Watson are masters of keeping spoilers a secret. The This Is Us stars told E! News' Erin Lim they have no trouble keeping secrets about their NBC drama from family members.
"They think they want to know, but they don't really want to know," Brown told E! News at the 2018 NBC Upfronts, citing creator Dan Fogelman's ability to drop new twists and turns around every corner. "I would hate to ruin that surprise for all of them."
"You live for those moments," he said. "I would never deprive anyone of that moment."
Watson said her nieces and nephews get "sweeter" when they try and get dish from her. "'Auntie Sue how can you not tell me?'" she said they ask. "Easily."
However, she does get some household chores taken care of.
Season two of This Is Us ended with Brown's Randall Pearson in a flash forward talking to his adult daughter about the two of them going to see…somebody they're not prepared to see. Who is the mystery person? That has yet to be revealed, however Brown hinted he'll be back in that old age makeup his costar Mandy Moore is already versed with.
"The makeup lasts for a good 8 hours and then it starts to sort of peel and what not," he explained, noting he's never had to be in it long enough to get to that point, but he's "seen Mandy in it a couple times when she's been in it all day and she's like, ‘I gotta get it off, I gotta get it off!"
The cast of This Is Us also includes Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Chris Sullivan, Ron Cephas Jones and Milo Ventimiglia and Watson said working with the cast and crew has given her the wisdom "to enjoy the blessing, enjoy the moment."
"To really savor it and really be grateful," she said, also saying the cast is very good at their jobs. "That makes me better in both those ways."
This Is Us returns Tuesdays this fall on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)
