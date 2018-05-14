Howie Mandel Doesn't Remember Meghan Markle on Deal or No Deal

Deal or No Deal was one of Meghan Markle's first claims to fame, but host Howie Mandel is drawing a blank.

The royal-to-be appeared through Season 2 of the NBC show as a case model back in 2006 and 2007, but the host doesn't seem to recall her Hollywood start there.

"To be honest, I don't even remember her. I don't. I don't," Mandel told E!'s Giuliana Rancic on the red carpet at the 2018 NBCUniversal Upfront. "I'd like to say I do and if she's watching, and she's not right?"

"I don't remember you," he said into the camera. "I don't remember you. I've seen a lot of pictures and I don't…"