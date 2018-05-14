EXCLUSIVE!

Kristin Cavallari Explains Why You Won't See Her Kids on Very Cavallari

  • By
    &

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., May. 14, 2018 6:50 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Kristin Cavallari is returning to reality TV with her new show Very Cavallari. However, you won't see her three kids—Camden, Jaxon and Saylor—appear on the show.

The Laguna Beach star explained the reasoning behind the decision while walking the red carpet at NBCUniversal Upfront 2018.

"I don't even really show my kids on social media," The Hills star told E! News' Giuliana Rancic. "They're 5, 4 and 2. When they're old enough to make that decision, that's one thing. For right now, I just want to keep them kids."

However, fans will get to see Cavallari's husband Jay Cutler on the show. Although, she said their relationship isn't driving the show. Viewers will also get to see Cavallari as a best friend, an entrepreneur and a star on E!.

"It's really everything in my life," she said. "The beauty about this show for me is it's not solely based on my relationship with Jay. That's not what's driving the show. It's about my 24-year-old staff. You know, I'm relying on them to bring the heavy drama. So, it's the best of both worlds for me."

Kristin Cavallari Reveals If She'll Ever Let Her Kids Watch Laguna Beach and The Hills

Viewers first met Cavallari on Laguna Beach when the reality star was just 17 years old. So, how does starring on a TV show now compare to her teenage years?

"Gosh! 17 to 31—obviously that's leaps and bounds, no matter if you're on TV or not," she added. "But I think I changed the most when I became a mom. It really softened me as a person and I have so much more love in my life. I'm the happiest I've ever been. I think going into reality TV and having a family to really kind of ground me is probably the best. I do have an executive producer credit, so having that security blanket, as well, is not bad."

Even though she's a reality TV pro, Cavallari admitted she was "nervous" at first to start her new show. However, she said she had fun with the process.

(E! is part of NBCUniversal).

Watch the premiere of Very Cavallari Sunday, July 8 at 10 p.m. only on E!.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Kristin Cavallari , Top Stories , Apple News , Exclusives
Latest News
Twilight House

You Can Now Live in Bella Swan's House From Twilight For $350,000

Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Families to Meet in India for Engagement Party

Emma Stone Tells All to BFF Jennifer Lawrence

Aretha Franklin

Aretha Franklin Vigil Held Amid Queen of Soul's Health Battle

Ashley Jacobs, Thomas Ravenel

Southern Charm's Thomas Ravenel and Ashley Jacobs Break Up Again

Luann de Lesseps

Luann de Lesseps on Conquering Her Stage Fright After Her "Hell of a Year"

Cardi B Puts a Spin on "In My Feelings" for Baby Kulture

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.