Kristin Cavallari Explains Why You Won't See Her Kids on Very Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari is returning to reality TV with her new show Very Cavallari. However, you won't see her three kids—Camden, Jaxon and Saylor—appear on the show.

The Laguna Beach star explained the reasoning behind the decision while walking the red carpet at NBCUniversal Upfront 2018.

"I don't even really show my kids on social media," The Hills star told E! News' Giuliana Rancic. "They're 5, 4 and 2. When they're old enough to make that decision, that's one thing. For right now, I just want to keep them kids."

However, fans will get to see Cavallari's husband Jay Cutler on the show. Although, she said their relationship isn't driving the show. Viewers will also get to see Cavallari as a best friend, an entrepreneur and a star on E!.

"It's really everything in my life," she said. "The beauty about this show for me is it's not solely based on my relationship with Jay. That's not what's driving the show. It's about my 24-year-old staff. You know, I'm relying on them to bring the heavy drama. So, it's the best of both worlds for me."