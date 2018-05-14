NBCUniversal Upfront 2018: Vanessa Lachey, Sterling K. Brown and More Stars Hit the Red Carpet

  • By
    &

by Zach Johnson | Mon., May. 14, 2018 6:35 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Vanessa Lachey, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

NBCUniversal's biggest stars convened at Radio City Music Hall in New York City Monday.

Erin Lim and Giuliana Rancic are live on the red carpet, where they're interviewing everyone from Very Cavallari's Kristin Cavallari to The Enemy Within's Jennifer Carpenter. Watch the live-stream now to see stars from Bravo, CNBC, E!, Golf Channel, MSNBC, NBC Entertainment, NBC News, NBC Sports, Oxygen, SYFY, Telemundo, Universal Kids, Universo and USA Network.

To get a close-up at all every celebrity's red carpet look, check out the arrivals gallery now:

Busy Philipps, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Busy Philipps

Busy Tonight (E!)

Jenna Dewan, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Jenna Dewan

World of Dance (NBC)

Ryan Phillippe, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Ryan Phillippe

Shooter (USA Network)

Article continues below

Brie Bella, Nikki Bella, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Brie Bella & Nikki Bella

Total Bellas (E!)

Katherine Heigl, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Katherine Heigl

Suits (USA Network)

Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Megyn Kelly, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Lester Holt, Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Megyn Kelly & Chuck Todd

NBC News

Article continues below

Connie Britton, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Connie Britton

Dirty John (Bravo)

Gina Torres, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Gina Torres

Suits: Second City (USA Network)

Sterling K. Brown, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Sterling K. Brown

This Is Us (NBC)

Article continues below

Mandy Moore, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Mandy Mopore

This Is Us (NBC)

Milo Ventimiglia, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Milo Ventimiglia

This Is Us (NBC)

Chrissy Metz, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Chrissy Metz

This Is Us (NBC)

Article continues below

Justin Hartley, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Justin Hartley

This Is Us (NBC)

Susan Kelechi Watson, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Susan Kelechi Watson

This Is Us (NBC)

Kristin Cavallari, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Kristin Cavallari

Very Cavallari (E!)

Article continues below

Andy Cohen, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Andy Cohen

Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen (Bravo)

Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Eric McCormack & Debra Messing

Will & Grace (NBC)

Yaya DaCosta, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Yaya DaCosta

Chicago Med (NBC)

Article continues below

Andy Samberg, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Andy Samberg

Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)

Erik Hayser, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Erik Hayser

Prisonero Numero Uno (Telemundo)

Megan Boone, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Megan Boone

The Blacklist (NBC)

Article continues below

Eric Bana, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Eric Bana

Dirty John (Bravo)

Maria Celeste Arraras, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

María Celeste Arrarás

Al Rojo Vivo con María Celeste (Telemundo)

Derek Hough, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Derek Hough

World of Dance (NBC)

Article continues below

Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Peter Kramer/NBCUniversal

Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair & Nia Jax

WWE Raw (USA Network)

Christian Slater, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Christian Slater

Mr. Robot (USA Network)

Stephanie McMahon, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Stephanie McMahon

WWE Raw (USA Network)

Article continues below

Howie Mandel, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Howie Mandel

Deal or No Deal (CNBC)

Ignacio Serricchio, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Ignacio Serricchio

El Recluso (Telemundo)

Jocko Sims, Freema Agyeman, Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery, Tyler Labine, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Peter Kramer/NBCUniversal

Jocko Sims, Freema Agyeman, Ryan Eggold, Janet Montgomery & Tyler Labine

New Amsterdam (NBC)

Article continues below

Gaby Espino, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Gaby Espino

Señora Acero (Telemundo)

Jennifer Capenter, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Jennifer Carpenter

The Enemy Within (NBC)

Ana Jurka, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Ana Jurka

Titulares y Más (Telemundo)

Article continues below

Chris Sullivan, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Chris Sullivan

This Is Us (NBC)

Kristin Chenoweth, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Kristin Chenoweth

Trial & Error (NBC)

Essence Atkins, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Essence Atkins

MARLON (NBC)

Article continues below

Ne-Yo, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Ne-Yo

World of Dance (NBC)

Ana Maria Polo, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Ana María Polo

Caso Cerrado (Telemundo)

Christina Hendricks, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Christina Hendricks

Good Girls (NBC)

Article continues below

Sendhil Ramamurthy, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

NBCUniversal

Sendhil Ramamurthy

Reverie (NBC)

Jaimie Alexander, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Jaimie Alexander

Blindspot (NBC)

Peter Mensah, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Peter Mensah

Midnight, Texas (NBC)

Article continues below

Akbar Gbaja Biamila, Matt Iseman, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com

Akbar Gbaja-Biamila & Matt Iseman

American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

Sarayu Blue, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Sarayu Blue

I Feel Bad (NBC)

Dominic Chianese, Warren Christie, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Peter Kramer/NBCUniversal

Dominic Chianese & Warren Christie

The Village (NBC)

Article continues below

Kelli Giddish, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Kelli Giddish

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (NBC)

Retta, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Andrew H. Walker/REX/Shutterstock

Retta

Good Girls (NBC)

Natalie Morales, NBCUniversal Upfront 2018

Erik Pendzich/REX/Shutterstock

Natalie Morales

Abby's (NBC)

Article continues below

Photos

See More From NBCUniversal Upfront 2018: Red Carpet Arrivals

Watch E! News weeknights at 2am E| 11pm P, only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ NBC , Red Carpet , Top Stories , Apple News
Latest News

Does Howie Mandel Remember Meghan Markle on "Deal or No Deal"?

Katherine Heigl's Mom Helped Get Her "Suits" Role

Busy Philipps Tells What to Expect on New E! Series "Busy Tonight"

Mandy Moore & Milo Ventimiglia Talk "Life Lessons" From "This Is Us"

Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Cast Wants to Get Their Celeb Fans (Like Mark Hamill, Lin-Manuel Miranda) to Guest Star in Season 6

"Brooklyn Nine-Nine" Season 6 Coming to NBC

Does Sterling K. Brown Get Aging Makeup Tips From Mandy Moore?

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.