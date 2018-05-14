The Future of The X-Files: Fox Has "No Plans" to For More Episodes (At the Moment)

The truth may still be out there, but more episodes of The X-Files aren't. In a conference call, Gary Newman confirmed what many X-Files fans had speculated after Gillian Anderson declared the second event series of 10 episodes was her last.

"There are no plans to do another season at the moment," Fox's Newman told reporters while discussing Fox's 2018-2019 TV schedule.

Anderson said she was done playing Special Agent Dana Scully following the most recent season, leading many fans to believe this would be it for the series that also stars David Duchovny. Series creator Chris Carter previously told E! News that he always plans the end of a season as if it was the end of the show.