Billie Lourd Remembers Carrie Fisher and Celebrates "Anyone Having a Less Than Perfect Mother's Day"

by Elyse Dupre | Mon., May. 14, 2018 6:16 AM
Billie Lourd took to Instagram on Sunday to remember her late mother Carrie Fisher and send a heartfelt note to those who have lost a mom.
"This one goes out to anyone having a less than perfect Mother's Day today," the actress wrote alongside a photo of her embracing Fisher. "We are not alone. Sending all my love and strength to anyone who needs it."
Fisher died in December 2016 after suffering a heart attack during a flight from London to Los Angeles. The Princess Leia star was 60 years old.
This isn't the first time Lourd has posted a tribute to her mother on social media. On May 4, a day often celebrated by Star Wars fans, Lourd posted a picture of her and Fisher on the set of Star Wars: The Last Jedi.
She also posted a throwback photo with her mother on Jan. 28 in honor the book The Princess Diarist and shared a special tribute in Dec. 2017 when she visited Norway to see the Northern Lights.
"My momby had an otherworldly obsession with the northern lights, but I never got to see them with her," Lourd wrote. "We journeyed to northern Norway to see if we might ‘see the heavens lift up her dark skirts and flash her dazzling privates across [our] unworthy irises.' And she did. I love you times infinity."
