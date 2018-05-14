Taraji P. Henson Is Engaged to Kelvin Hayden

Taraji P. Hensonis going to be a bride!

After quietly dating former football star Kelvin Hayden for more than two years, the NFL pro put a ring on it. The Empire star announced the happy news and showed off her new sparkler early Monday morning.

"I said yes y'all!!! He started with the Cartier love bracelet BUT that was my #Mothersday gift and then he dropped to his knee and I almost passed out!!!" she captioned a shot of her new bling. "#sheisofficiallyoffthemarket and she is sooooooooooooo HAPPY!!!!!! #GODIS."

The engagement may come as a surprise to some considering the actress has kept their romance out of the spotlight. It wasn't until late December 2017 that Henson addressed their longtime relationship publicly.

"I'm very happy. Everything is coming together," the star said in an interview on Essence's podcast "Yes, Girl!." at the time. "I'm happy in my personal life."