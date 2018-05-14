The Bachelor's Charlie O'Connell Marries Playboy Playmate Anna Sophia Berglund

Anna Sophia Berglund, Charlie OConnell

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Charlie O'Connell is no longer a bachelor.

The Bachelor alum married Playboy Playmate Anna Sophia Berglund this weekend.

The two tied the knot in Montauk, New York. Actor Jerry O'Connell shared a photo of his brother posing alongside his blushing bride. The groom wore a formal suit and polka-dot bowtie while his new wife wore a long, off-the-shoulder dress.

The reception was held at the historic bar and restaurant Shagwong Tavern. Jerry posted a photo of Charlie and Anna Sophia sharing their first dance on Instagram.

"Wedding reception Montauk Style," the Stand by Me star wrote along with the couple's wedding hashtag #ChAnna."

Photos

Bachelor & Bachelorette Status Check: Find Out Who's Still Together!

Before saying "I do," Charlie spent some quality time with his brother. Jerry shared pictures of the siblings hanging out by the water. He captioned one of the photos "proud brother."

Jerry announced Charlie and Anna Sophia's engagement in March. However, fans could spot a ring on the bride's left hand after she posted a picture of the two lovebirds enjoying a trip to Singapore in February.

Charlie was on season seven of The Bachelor. While he didn't get down on one knee, he did give his final rose to Sarah Brice. After an on-again-off-again romance, the two eventually called it quits in 2010.

Congratulations, Charlie and Anna Sophia!

