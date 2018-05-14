Pete Wentz and Meagan Camper Welcome Daughter Marvel Jane

Mon., May. 14, 2018

Pete Wentz and Meagan Camper are the proud parents of a little superhero.

The 38-year-old Fall Out Boy bassist announced the birth of his third child—and first daughter—on Mother's Day. "So excited to introduce Marvel Jane Wentz. Feeling so grateful that she's here... annnnd she's already ready to take over the world," Pete wrote on Instagram. "Happy Mother's Day @meagancamper and all the moms out there. We [heart] you." Other details regarding the newborn's name, measurements and weight were not revealed publicly.

The "Hold Me Tight or Don't" lyricist announced Meagan's second pregnancy in January.

Pete is already a father to 9-year-old son Bronx Mowgli Wentz (with ex-wife Ashlee Simpson) and 3-year-old son Saint Laszlo Wentz (with Meagan). "We are so happy to welcome Marvel Jane Wentz into the world," Pete and Meagan, who have been together since 2011, told People in a statement Sunday. "Her brothers are both very excited about their brand new kid sister."

In 2016, Pete opened up to The Red Bulletin about how fatherhood changed his life. "I have two kids, and if I hang out with them it's pretty much like taking happy pills," he said. "When you hear a 1-year-old laugh, it's pretty much the funniest thing on the planet. It changes my mood."

Pete will be on a diaper duty for at least the next few months. Fall Out Boy's Mania Tour—in support of its seventh album, Mania—will resume Aug. 24 and continue until its Oct. 10 wrap.

