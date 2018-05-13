Fifth Harmony Shares Emotional Messages After Final Show

Fifth Harmony has taken their final bow.

Before their indefinite hiatus, Fifth Harmony hit social media to thank fans and say goodbye following the group's final show.

From their official Twitter, the foursome wrote, "We couldn’t have asked for a better final show, thank you to everyone who came out tonight! Florida, we love you! You’re forever in OUR hearts."

The four-person girl group based in Miami has recently been composed of Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui. Camila Cabello exited from the group on December 18, 2016.

On Friday night, Ally, Normani, Dinah and Lauren posed for photos before they took to the stage together at Hard Rock Live at The Event Center Hollywood, FL.