Lisa Vanderpump's Brother Mark Vanderpump Is Dead at 59 of Suspected Overdose

Lisa Vanderpump's brother Mark Vanderpump has died at the age of 59. He had two sons.

The Daily Mail reports that the reality star's brother's body was discovered at his home in Gloucestershire, England, on April 30. The outlet adds that the suspected cause of death is a drug overdose and that it is not known if the suspected overdose was intentional or unintentional.

Vanderpump confirmed her brother's death to the Daily Mail in a statement and that she's last spoken to him on April 29, one day before his passing.

In the statement, the Vanderpump Rules star said, "This has come as a shock to us all. My brother and I had connected the day before this tragedy and I was completely unprepared for this."