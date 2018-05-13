Will Timeless Be Renewed for Season 3?

Is time running out for Timeless...again?

After NBC canceled the time-travel drama only to reverse the decision last May, the network is once again trying to make a decision regarding the show's future.

On a conference call with reporters on Sunday, NBC Entertainment's CEO Bob Greenblatt said the network will wait until after Timeless' season two finale airs before renewing or canceling it. Translation: Timeless fans better watch tonight!

Timeless isn't the only NBC show still on bubble-watch, as Mindy Kaling's freshman sitcom Champions, which is still airing new episodes, is also still waiting to receive word if they will get a season two. 

"We try to give the producers the courtesy of letting their shows run and seeing what they do before we make a decision that's premature," Greenblatt explained. "We're going to make decisions on those after that."

He continued, "We're hopeful and realistic. We have a lot of shows and we've looked at the whole season, but we're going to take a look at those shows after they finish their runs and hopefully make a relatively quick decision on them." 

Timeless co-creator Eric Kripke took to Twitter on Sunday to urge fans to watch the two-hour finale, admitting he was "nervous" about the show's future.

Timeless' finale airs tonight at 9 p.m. while Champions airs Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. on NBC.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

