EXCLUSIVE!

Chanel Iman Is Pregnant, Expecting First Child with Sterling Shepard

  • By
    &

by Lindsay Farber | Sun., May. 13, 2018 7:03 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Chanel Iman, Sterling Shepard

Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images

Chanel Iman is celebrating this Mother's Day as a mama-to-be!

The Victoria's Secret Angel is expecting her first child with New York Giants' Sterling Shepard.

"Our focus has always been on love and family and we look forward to instilling these qualities in our little one," Chanel and Sterling exclusively told E! News. "We are truly blessed!"

The model shared the news on social media on Sunday just in time for Mother's Day. "Daddy and Mommy can't wait to meet you," she captioned a photo of herself baring her baby bump. "As I approach motherhood I want to wish a Happy Mother's Day to all mothers and mommies to be."

As E! News previously reported, the couple wed on March 3 in front of family and friends in a romantic ceremony following a whirlwind four month engagement.

The bride, who was dressed in head-to-toe white while walking down the aisle, flowers in-hand, appeared to be on cloud-nine while saying her I do's. So happy, in fact, that there wasn't a dry eye in the room.

Photos

Celebrities Who Managed to Hide Their Pregnancies

Chanel Iman, Sterling Shepard

Chanel Iman/Instagram

Back in December, the 25-year-old wide receiver popped to the question with a stunning rose gold sparkler on Iman's 27th birthday. She later posted a photo to her Instagram account sharing the news.

"A night full of tears of happiness. I'm beyond excited to spend the rest of my life with you @sterl_shep3 you are my soulmate, my best friend, my everything!" she wrote at the time. "Can't wait to be your Mrs."

After meeting at Victor Cruz's birthday party in November 2016, the supermodel began dating the NFL star. 

"When I first met him, he was in a suit and looked so sharp," she revealed to People in August. Shepard added, "I walked up to her and bought her a drink and it was over after that."

Congrats to the gorgeous couple on their growing family!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Chanel Iman , Babies , Pregnancies , Victoria's Secret , Top Stories , Apple News , Exclusives
Latest News
Jana Kramer, Mike Caussin

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin Address Their Reconciliation for the First Time Together

Celebrity Moms Celebrating Their First Mother's Day

Leslie Mann, Iris Apatow, Maude Apatow

15 Times Leslie Mann and Her Daughters Proved They Are the Cutest Mother-Daughter Trio

QVC Mother's Day

QVC's Famous Moms Share Their Favorite Mother's Day Gift Picks

Cardi B Deletes Her Instagram Over Azealia Banks Feud

Jack Schlossberg, Instagram, Blue Bloods

John F. Kennedy's Only Grandson Makes His TV Debut on Blue Bloods

A-List Stars Stripping Down and Showing Skin

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.