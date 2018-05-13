Harry & Meghan: What It's Like to Play the World's Current Most Famous Couple

While we're still a week away from the wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, we don't have to wait that long to watch their love story play out on TV.

Tonight, Lifetime debuts its latest original movie, Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance, which chronicles Harry and Meghan's relationship starting with the time they first met on a blind date. Given that the prince and the Suits actress are two of the most popular public figures right now, there was quite a bit of pressure on stars Parisa Fitz-Henley and Murray Fraser to get the pair right.

"For me, it wasn't an easy decision to take on this role," Fraser tells E! News. "I think it was 'cause of who they are and who Harry is and the media and stuff like that, it's hard to take on someone...that people think that they know who is and have such an idea of who he's meant to be, you know, what he's like, and to be that is kind of hard."