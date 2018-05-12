John F. Kennedy's Only Grandson Makes His TV Debut on Blue Bloods

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., May. 12, 2018 4:41 PM
Well he certainly is a blue blood...
John F. Kennedy's one and only grandson John "Jack" Schlossberg made his television debut last night on the CBS crime drama, Blue Bloods. The 25-year-old son of Caroline Bouvier Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg played Officer Jack Hammer on the long-running series about a tight-knit brood of Irish Catholic cops in New York City.
The blue blood himself posted an Instagram photo of himself in costume with Will Estes and Vanessa Ray from set and wrote, "I don’t make the rules, I just pretend to enforce them—Cash me tonight on season 8 finale of Blue Bloods my dream come true!! Best show in the entire world."
On Saturday, the burgeoning actor also posted a video of the scene on his Insta with the caption, "A line fraught with tension."
Fans may notice that Schlossberg bears quite the striking resemblance to Caroline's late brother John F. Kennedy Jr., who died in 1999.
A post shared by Jack Schlossberg (@jackuno) on
Rabbani and Solimene Photography/Getty Images
When Officer Hammer isn't serving and protecting, he's attending Harvard Law School.
Schlossberg was on the Today show in May 2017 and said, "I'm inspired by my family's legacy of public service. It's something that I'm very proud of. But I'm still trying to make my own way and figure things out. So stay tuned — I don't know what I'm going to do."
In November, Jack told People that's a big admirer of one actor: Dwayne Johnson.
"I am the Rock's greatest fan," Schlossberg told the outlet. "He's just like the funniest, best guy. And what I really love about him is that he is the hardest worker… I identify with that because I think hard work is very, very important, and so I just think he's the man."
Maybe Jack's next cameo can be in a Fast & Furious movie?!
