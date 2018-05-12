John F. Kennedy's Only Grandson Makes His TV Debut on Blue Bloods

Well he certainly is a blue blood...

John F. Kennedy's one and only grandson John "Jack" Schlossberg made his television debut last night on the CBS crime drama, Blue Bloods. The 25-year-old son of Caroline Bouvier Kennedy and Edwin Schlossberg played Officer Jack Hammer on the long-running series about a tight-knit brood of Irish Catholic cops in New York City.

The blue blood himself posted an Instagram photo of himself in costume with Will Estes and Vanessa Ray from set and wrote, "I don’t make the rules, I just pretend to enforce them—Cash me tonight on season 8 finale of Blue Bloods my dream come true!! Best show in the entire world."

On Saturday, the burgeoning actor also posted a video of the scene on his Insta with the caption, "A line fraught with tension."

Fans may notice that Schlossberg bears quite the striking resemblance to Caroline's late brother John F. Kennedy Jr., who died in 1999.