Queen Elizabeth Gives Official Consent for Royal Wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

by Meg Swertlow | Sat., May. 12, 2018 2:35 PM

She approves!

Queen Elizabeth II has officially consented to the royal wedding of her grandson Prince Harry to Meghan Markle, which is scheduled for May 19.

Buckingham Palace has just shared an image of the "Instrument of Consent", which is the hand-written document that records "Her Majesty The Queen's consent to the Marriage of Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle."

According to Buckingham Palace, the "Instrument of Consent is drafted by the Crown Office and is, in the case of Prince Harry's marriage, hand-written and illuminated on vellum by one of a panel of scrivener artists retained by the Crown Office." Vellum, prepared animal skin, is used only for important state documents.

According to the Royal Communications Office, "the design to the left of the text incorporates a red dragon, the heraldic symbol of Wales, together with the UK's floral emblems—the rose, thistle and shamrock."

The document also features Prince Harry's Label and three tiny red escallops from the Spencer family Arms.

The design to the right of the ​text also includes the rose, as this is also the national flower of the United States.

There are also two golden poppies, the state flower of California, where Meghan was born. There is also a Welsh leek with Prince Harry's Label. Beneath the Label are olive branches, adopted from the Great Seal of the United States.  

There is also a coronet for Prince Harry. On the lower right side of the document is the Commonwealth symbol.

The Instrument of Consent is sealed with the Great Seal of the Realm.

The Queen's signature, "Elizabeth R," is at the top of the document, which will be presented to newly married couple after the wedding.

The document reads, "NOW KNOW YE that We have consented and do by these Presents signify Our Consent to the contracting of Matrimony between Our Most Dearly Beloved Grandson Prince Henry Charles Albert David of Wales, K.C.V.O., and Rachel Meghan Markle."

The photograph of the document was taken in the 18th Century Room at Buckingham Palace.

Prince Harry and Meghan announced their engagement on Nov. 27, 2017.

