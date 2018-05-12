Cate Blanchett Leads Cannes Film Festival Red Carpet Protest in Honor of Gender Equality

They're taking a red carpet stand!

Cannes Film Festival Jury head Cate Blanchet led a women's march, alongside Ava DuVernay, Kristen Stewart, Salma Hayek, Patty Jenkins and many more women, on the stairs of the Palais des Festivals to protest gender inequity at the famed film festival and to promote gender equality in the film industry.

At Saturday's screening of Eva Husson's Girls Of The Sun, a drama about Kurdish female fighters, Blanchett joined 81 women on the red carpet at the 71st Annual Cannes Film Festival to represent each of the 82 films directed by women that have been in the official selection in the whole of the 71-year-competition—meanwhile 1,645 films have been directed by men.