HGTV's Drew Scott and Linda Phan Are Married: All the Details on Their Italy Wedding

Wedding bells are ringing for one of HGTV's biggest stars.

Drew Scott and Linda Phan officially tied the knot today in a romance wedding ceremony in Italy, his rep confirms to E! News.

"We are still floating on clouds… today couldn’t have been more magical," the couple told People who was first to report the news. "Surrounded by so many loved ones in such a beautiful place was unreal. We are very, very lucky. Friends, family, amazing food, blue skies and being even more in love than ever before — what more could we ask for?"

"I'm excited! Linda and I are totally prepped," Drew also told E! News just days before the big event. "I mean, the only thing, anybody who has gotten married knows the hassle of the seating plan. We keep tweaking and tweaking and tweaking, and so yesterday we finalized our seating plan so hopefully it doesn't have to change anymore."

The couple determined their wedding location partly because they wanted to get away for a week with family and friends. Warm temperatures were also a necessity during the festivities.

For the wedding day, guests were told not to bring gifts. Instead, they were asked to donate to the couple's WE Charity online.