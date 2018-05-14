EXCLUSIVE!

Watch Nikki Bella Fight With Brie Over John Cena and Wedding Planning on Total Bellas

  • By
    &

by Brett Malec | Mon., May. 14, 2018 5:30 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

Brie Bella is not holding back when it comes to her feelings about Nikki Bella and John Cena's relationship! 

In this exclusive sneak peek clip from Sunday's season three premiere of Total Bellas, the Bella Twins are in Napa enjoying dinner when talk turns to Nikki's wedding planning. Nikki has already agreed to get married in John's hometown on the East Coast but Brie is certain her sister would be much happier having a picturesque ceremony among the Napa vineyards.

"I don't understand why you have to walk on eggshells with him with this wedding. It's like absolutely ridiculous," Brie tells Nikki.

"No, it's been a lot of fun so don't make it negative," Nikki replies. "Sometimes you just tiptoe around John to not make him angry and I think that's bulls--t," Brie says.

Photos

Nikki Bella and John Cena's Love Story

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas 301

E!

"Isn't that what wives are supposed to do?" Nikki asks.

"F--k no. I tell Bryan exactly how I feel all the time. I don't hold back ever," Brie tells her twin. "It bothers me because I know what you want."

"What I really want is to get married so I'm not going to ruin that," Nikki says. "You have made a lot of sacrifices. It's about time John started making some," Brie tells her.

"He is, he wasn't going to get married and no he is," Nikki replies.

"Oh boo hoo, I feel so bad for him. He's freaking lucky to marry you and it bothers me that you're going to sacrifice all of it just ‘cause you're grateful that John proposed to you," Brie says. Yikes!

Watch the heated exchange for yourself!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Total Bellas , E! Shows , Nikki Bella , Brie Bella , John Cena , Weddings , Engagements , Top Stories , Exclusives , Apple News , Couples
Latest News
Cheetah Girls, Disney Channel Original Movies

The Cheetah Girls Turns 15: Look Back on Your Other Favorite Disney Channel Movies

Priyanka Chopra's $200,000 Engagement Ring From Nick Jonas

LACMA 50th Anniversary, Jim Carrey

Jim Carrey Reflects on His Reluctant Return to Hollywood

Designing Women

Designing Women and the Latest TV Reboots, Remakes and Revivals in the Works

Emma Stone

Emma Stone Talks Social Media, Motherhood and Losing Grip on Herself in Interview With Jennifer Lawrence

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra's $200,000 Engagement Ring From Nick Jonas: All the Details

James Gunn, Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt: "It's Not an Easy Time" After James Gunn Firing

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.