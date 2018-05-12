Cardi B Deletes Her Instagram After Nasty Azealia Banks Feud

Well that's one way to put an end to a fight...

Cardi B has completely deleted her Instagram account after getting into a nasty social media feud with outspoken rapper Azealia Banks, who called the "Bodak Yellow" rapper a flurry of names yesterday during an interview with The Breakfast Club. In addition to deleting her IG, Cardi's tweets are also "protected" and not available to the public.

Shortly before deleting her account, Billboard reports that Cardi wrote, "I'm from the hood. I speak how I speak I am how I am. I did not choose to be famous people choose me! People followed me on Instagram and the people gave me a platform to introduce my talent."

The 25-year-old rapper, who is pregnant with her first child, continued, "I never asked to be a example or a role model I don't want to change my ways because I'm famous that's why I just mind my business. This is coming from a woman that bleached her skin but want to advocate. GOODBYE. Im not apologizing or kill myself because of who I am."