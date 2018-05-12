Saturday Savings:Bachelorette's Becca Kufrin's Gold Dress Is on Sale

  • By
    &

by Alanah Joseph | Sat., May. 12, 2018 10:40 AM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
ESC: Saturday Savings, Becca Kufrin

Paul Hebert/ABC via Getty Images

Becca Kufrin started her romance on the newest season of The Bachelorette with a golden dress.

After The Bachelor: Women Tell All viewers watched the winner-turned-runner-up confront Arie Luyendyk Jr. . on their brutal on-screen breakup, host Chris Harrison announced that the Minnesota-born publicist would be the star of the next season of The Bachelorette. The crowd went wild.

The hope for romance only grew stronger as Becca, dressed in the Donna Mizani Leona Dress, met five contestants ahead of her season, all of which commented on her beauty and style.

"I have to say, you are absolutely glowing tonight—you look magnificent," one contestant said.

Photos

Best Dressed of the Week: Blake Lively, Storm Reid and More

While starring in the ABC reality show would make anyone glow, her brilliant metallic dress with its deep-V neckline and high slit was the perfect comeback. It's the kind of dress you wear when you know you're going to see your ex—the "you made a big mistake" dress—or when it's time to get back out there after a breakup. It's sultry, brilliantly bold and classy. 

Good news: You can wear Becca's golden dress for less. It's on sale now for $167!

Love the look? Shop more on-sale metallic dresses below!

ESC: Saturday Savings

Donna Mizani

Leona Dress, Was $213, Now $167

ESC: Saturday Savings

Zhivago

Miracle Metallic Dress, Was $432, Now $346

ESC: Saturday Savings

House of CB

Sabella Dress, Was $195, Now $75

Article continues below

ESC: Saturday Savings

PrettyLittleThing

Gold Ribbed Long Sleeve Plunge Bodycon Dress, Was $38, Now $15

ESC: Saturday Savings

by the way.

Desiree Tie Mini Dress, Was $68, Now $41

ESC: Saturday Savings

Boohoo

Ivy Metallic Plunge Neck Bodycon Dress, Was $12, Now $7

Article continues below

ESC: Saturday Savings

Hello Molly

Dipped in Glitter Maxi Dress, Was $100, Now $70

ESC: Saturday Savings

Fashion Nova

Going On Holiday Slit Dress, Was $40, Now $28

RELATED ARTICLE: Bella Hadid Is Really Feeling This $17 Gold Necklace

RELATED ARTICLE: Rihanna Shares Her Tips on How to Feel Confident in Lingerie

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Becca Kufrin , The Bachelorette , Style Collective , Life/Style , Top Stories , Fashion , VG
Latest News
Kylie Jenner, Instagram

Kylie Jenner's B-Day Style Includes a $68 Top That Kristin Cavallari Wore

Chloe Grace Moretz, 2018 Teen Choice Awards, Couples

Best Dressed Stars at the Teen Choice Awards 2018: Chloë Grace Moretz, Storm Reid and More!

ESC: Jenna Dewan

Saturday Savings: Jenna Dewan's Off-Shoulder Jumpsuit Is Only $25

Shopping: Belt Bags

11 Belt Bags You Can Wear as a Crossbody Just Like the Celebs

ESC: Kylie Jenner

Kylie and Kendall Jenner's 21st Birthday Outfits Are Surprisingly Similar

ESC: Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner

Every Outfit the Kardashian Sisters Wore to Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday Party

Shopping: Shaepwear

Shapewear You Can Wear In Public for #NationalShapewearDay

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
New Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.

We and our partners use cookies on this site to improve our service, perform analytics, personalize advertising, measure advertising performance, and remember website preferences. By using the site, you consent to these cookies. For more information on cookies including how to manage your consent visit our Cookie Policy.