U.S. Bishop to Give the Address at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Wedding

The royal wedding is one week away, and new details are emerging seemingly every minute!

Kensington Palace just announced that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have asked The Most Reverend Michael Bruce Curry, the 27th Presiding Bishop and Primate of The Episcopal Church, to give the address at their wedding.

Presiding Bishop Curry, based in Chicago, happily agreed to travel to Windsor to take part in the service. He will join The Dean of Windsor, The Rt. Revd. David Conner, who will conduct the Service. As previously announced, The Most Revd. and Rt. Hon. Justin Welby, Archbishop of Canterbury, will officiate when Harry and Meghan recite their vows.

"The love that has brought and will bind Prince Harry and Ms. Meghan Markle together has its source and origin in God, and is the key to life and happiness," Presiding Bishop Curry said. "And so we celebrate and pray for them today."