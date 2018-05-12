Khloe Kardashian Shares First Video of Baby True Thompson's Face

by Jess Cohen | Sat., May. 12, 2018 6:00 AM
The first video of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's baby girl True Thompson is here!
The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star shared the first glimpse of her daughter's face on May 12, one month after Khloe gave birth!
"Happy One Month True," Khloe captioned the adorable video.
On Monday, April 16, Khloe revealed the name of their baby girl in a post on Instagram.
"Our little girl, True Thompson, has completely stolen our hearts and we are overwhelmed with LOVE," Khloe shared. "Such a blessing to welcome this angel into the family! Mommy and Daddy loooooove you True!"
After the announcement was made, Kris Jenner took to Instagram to share a fun fact about the name True.
"I'm so excited to welcome my precious little granddaughter True!!! FUN FACT... my Grandfather's name on my Dad's side was True Otis Houghton....my Dad's name was Robert True Houghton...so i am so excited Khloe named her daughter True!!! #lovebug #familytradition #family @true," she told her social media followers.
Khloe gave birth to her first child with Tristan on Thursday, April 12. According to one insider, Khloe went into labor on April 11. After her water broke, Khloe went into labor for "several hours," per another source. She then delivered the baby at a Cleveland hospital the following morning.
Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe's BFF, Malika Haqq, were all there for the baby's birth.
The baby's arrival followed shortly after an alleged cheating scandal involving Tristan was reported. Amid all of the cheating reports, Tristan returned to the basketball court for the Cleveland Cavaliers' last season game on April 11. After the game, Tristan made it to the hospital for the baby's birth.
Amid the scandal, Khloe is giving Tristan "another chance," a source has revealed to E! News.
"Khloe has given Tristan another chance at their relationship, and is trying to put the pieces back together for the sake of True," the insider shared with us. "Although she is crushed by the scandal, Khloe desperately wants things to work and wants to have a complete family."
Tristan recently appeared on the Road Trippin podcast with Richard Jefferson and Allie Clifton where he talked about baby True.
"She's doing good," he shared. "Baby True is eating, sleeping and, uh, s--ttin'. That's all they do."
Tristan also said that True has a "full head of hair," green eyes and was born 21 inches long.
After news of the baby's arrival was revealed, Khloe's family took to social media to react to the news.
"BLESSED!!!" Kris wrote on Instagram on April 12.
That same day, Kourtney also took to Instagram to share a photo of her daughter, Penelope Disick, and Kim's daughter, North West, with the caption, "GIRL POWER."
Rumors of Khloe's pregnancy first surfaced in September 2017. But Khloe didn't confirm the baby news herself until December in a sweet post on Instagram.
"My greatest dream realized! We are having a baby!" Khloe wrote in her announcement post. "I had been waiting and wondering but God had a plan all along. He knew what He was doing. I simply had to trust in Him and be patient."
After that time, Khloe was very open about her pregnancy and shared many baby details in the months leading up to her daughter's birth. During the March season finale of KUWTK, Khloe learned that she and Tristan were expecting a baby girl.
On April 6, Khloe shared with her fans that she had packed up her hospital bag and was ready to go when the baby was ready to be born.
"When it comes time to go to the hospital to deliver my baby girl, I'll be ready," Khloe said in a post on her app. "Of course, I'm already packed up and have been for a while, LOL. I knew exactly what I wanted to put in my hospital bag—lots of comfy things for me and for her!"
Before giving birth, Khloe also revealed that her biggest parenting fear is that she "won't have time to do it all."
