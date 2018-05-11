Here's What Anna Faris Thinks of Chris Pratt's "Divorce Sucks" Comment

Perhaps pop culture fans read into things a little too much.

After news broke that Anna Faris and Chris Pratt were separating after eight years of marriage, many fans of the couple wanted to hear directly from the parties about what happened.

In April, Chris broke his silence on the split in a candid interview with Entertainment Weekly.

"Divorce sucks," he shared with the publication. "But at the end of the day, we've got a great kid who's got two parents who love him every much. And we're finding a way to navigate this while still remaining friends and still being kind to one another. It's not ideal, but yeah, I think both of us are actually probably doing better."

As you likely could have guessed, Chris' first two words was the phrase that made headlines. And now, Anna is sharing her perspective about her ex's words.