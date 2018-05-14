Botched Patient Patricia Wants to Add a Little More Fat to Her "Supa Booty"

Once the jokes are traded, it's time for them to get down to the real task at hand—her butt. "I guess the thing that's most prominent is the buttock area," Dr. Dubrow shares with the patient. "So you had liposuction and fat transfer grafting into the buttock area? A Brazilian butt lift."

Patricia confirms that but surprises them with another huge detail. "How much did he put in?" Dr. Dubrow asks about her first surgery. "1200 cc's," she tells a shocked Dr. Dubrow. "So you had 1200 cc's put in each buttock? So what happened next time?" he asked.

"Second time the doctor put in 900 cc's," she tells them.

"So you have 2100 cc's of fat in each buttock cheek?" Dr. Dubrow confirms. "Supa booty! Supa booty. Not super booty, supa booty!" Dr. Nassif jokes. While she's happy with the size, she's hoping they can fix the shape. "I'm happy with the size, but the shape kind of took on a flat surface on it." Will they be able to round out her butt?