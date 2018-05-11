Rihanna Shares Her Tips on How to Feel Confident in Lingerie

Even if "chains and whips" don't excite you, Rihanna's new lingerie line will.

Ahead of the Savage x Fenty launch—which ranges from lightweight T-shirt bras to crotch-less panties—E! News caught up with the "S&M" singer at the brand's Brooklyn pop-up Thursday night to find out how to embrace Riri-status confidence.

Step one: Treat yourself…before anybody else.

"I'm a lingerie collector and half of it I've never worn," said the singer, who was wearing a black negligee-type dress and dripping in Djula and Le Vian diamonds and David Webb jewels. "I just bought it because I love it, and I feel like if I ever wear it, it'll be for me. Half of it I bought when I was single is what I'm trying to say," added the singer, laughing. "It gives you hope in a way, doesn't? One day I'll wear this."