ABC Renews 8 Shows, Including All of Shondaland

by Billy Nilles | Fri., May. 11, 2018

How to Get Away With Murder, Viola Davis

ABC

Fans of Shondaland, breathe easy. All of ABC's current offerings from powerhouse producer Shonda Rhimes are staying put.

The network just announced a laundry list of comedy and drama renewals for the 2018-19 season, and it includes every single series from Rhimes' production shingle currently airing on the network. We're talking How to Get Away With Murder. We're talking Station 19. We're even talking For the People. We know, we're as surprised at that last one as you. (And before you panic, Grey's Anatomy was already renewed for its record-making 15th season.)

Joining the three Shondaland series in celebrating good news on this Friday afternoon are veteran comedies American Housewife, Black-ish, Fresh Off the Boat and Speechless, as well as relative newcomer Splitting Up Together. Sadly, Zach Braff's Alex, Inc. didn't make the cut and won't be back next year.

ABC's fall line-up will be revealed in full on Tuesday, May 15.

