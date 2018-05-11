Chris Pratt Brings Back "What's My Snack" for Season 2—and He's Going H.A.M.

Chris Pratt's "What's My Snack" food series is back by popular demand!

The Avengers star posted a video on his Instagram account announcing that the series is back with a pilot for season two. He captioned his post, "So blessed by the glowing reviews I'll probably get for #whatsmysnack season 2. Just got picked up for a full season order!! 22 episodes!!!" He added the hashtags #jurassicworldfallenkingdom and #averngersinfinitywar in his post, promoting his most recent films.

The pilot episode begins by exploring "the most important meal of the day," that's right, breakfast. The actor turns his camera to show a loaded plate of scrambled eggs and lamb. Pratt doesn't fail to incorporate his comedic flare as he somehow connects him eating eggs to the opening of his new film Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom in a shameless self-promotion.

"We got lamb from the farm, and we got eggs from, you guessed it, Ralphs. I'm in LA, I don't have any farm fresh eggs here, but I do have eggs and eggs are from chickens and chickens descended from oviraptors, which are dinosaurs. Oh speaking of which Jurassic World opens on June 22nd."

He then points the camera to his Star-Lord action figure which he has standing next to his food and adds "Infinity Wars also in theaters."