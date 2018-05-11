Get a First Look at The Bachelorette Limo Arrivals: A Chicken Suit, a Bull, and a Cardboard Arie

The Bachelorette is almost back and it's business as usual in terms of hot guys getting out of limos.

E! News has an exclusive new promo (which airs tonight on ABC) featuring Becca Kufrin's men arriving at the mansion and while some of them appear to just be their hot selves as they take their first steps towards their potential future wife, a few have taken things a step further, as we've come to expect.

One arrives in a full chicken suit. Another comes in riding a bull. Someone brought confetti guns, one is down on one knee, Becca-style, and one lovely manbun brings along a friend in the shape of a cardboard cut out of Arie Luyendyk Jr.