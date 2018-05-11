Blake Lively's Summer-Perfect Dress and More Best Dressed Stars

  • By
    &

by Diana Nguyen | Fri., May. 11, 2018 12:11 PM

ESC: Blake Lively

Michael Simon/startraksphoto.com

Raise your hand if you're feeling Met Gala fatigue. 

(Both hands raised.)

Nothing against fashion's biggest night—there were some truly amazing looks—but all the glamour can be somewhat hard to relate to. We love a good ball gown, but how many times can that inspire our next brunch outfit? Luckily, after the first Monday in May, stars flew to the annual Cannes Film Festival, movie premieres and charity events in ensembles we can actually take style notes on. 

For instance, Blake Lively's pink frock makes for the perfect summer dress. Pair your pastel number with yellow heels, walk around with a handful of matching balloons, and you have an Insta-worthy moment ready to be captured. 

Ryan Reynolds' other half wasn't the only one to impress us with her style this week. Keep scrolling to see more best dressed stars of the week. Then vote on your favorite look!

ESC: Best Dressed, Margot Robbie

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Margot Robbie

The I, Tonya actress was front row at the Chanel resort 2019 show, wearing a colorful, shimmery Chanel pre-fall 2018 frock. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Gabrielle Union

Felipe Ramales / Splash News

Gabrielle Union

The Breaking In actress wore a Lela Rose plaid blue suit on her way out of Watch What Happens Live

ESC: Best Dressed, Carey Mulligan

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Carey Mulligan

Now this is what we call a power suit! 

ESC: Best Dressed, Storm Reid

Donato Sardella/Getty Images

Storm Reid

The A Wrinkle in Time actress is blossoming into quite the fashionista, wearing a midi floral frock at the Marc Jacobs Daisy Love launch party. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Jessica Simpson

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Jessica Simpson

How do you zhush up an all-black ensemble? Check out the singer's statement earrings to start. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Jessica Chastain

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Grey Goose Vodka

Jessica Chastain

The 355 actress attended the Cannes photocall in a black Wolk Morais dress with a pop of color on the neckline. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Alessandra Ambrosio

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images

Alessandra Ambrosio

Lady in red! The model was dripping in the bold color while making an appearance at an event in Spain. 

ESC: Best Dressed, Emilia Clarke

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Emilia Clarke

The Game of Thrones actress carried the glamour of the Met Gala to the SOLO: A Star Wars Story L.A. premiere. The silhouette of this Valentino Haute Couture dress brought the drama!

Blake Lively

The celebrity mom hosted a Baby2Baby and Shutterfly Mother's Day Celebration at The Wing Dumbo in New York. Her pastel look was just as adorable as the matching balloons surrounding her. 

Best Dressed of the Week: 5/11
Which star deserves your Best Dressed of the Week vote?
10.4%
5.2%
0.7%
1.9%
3.3%
1.5%
5.2%
11.1%
60.7%

