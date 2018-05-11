David Beckham's Daughter Harper Is His Only Child Who Still Plays Soccer—and It's "Heartbreaking"

Looks like David Beckham's daughter Harper is the only one who inherited his love for soccer.

During Friday's episode of The Graham Norton Show, the iconic athlete admitted his sons Brooklyn (19), Romeo (15) and Cruz (13) have all dropped the sport.

"She loves it," Beckham said, noting that his 6-year-old soccer star plays every Sunday. "The boys don't play anymore, which is heartbreaking."

The proud father insisted he was only joking about the heartbreak—"it's not really"—but it sounded like Beckham really missed seeing his boys on the field.

"They have a talent, but obviously none of them play anymore," he said. "So, it's down to Harper."