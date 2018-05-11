The 2018 Cannes Film Festival Is for Fashionistas! Vote for the Best Dressed Star so Far

Fan Bingbing, Marion Cotillard, Jessica Chastain, Penelope Cruz, Lupita Nyong'o, 2018 Cannes Film Festival

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

The 2018 Cannes Film Festival is officially in full swing! In addition to movie premieres, gorgeous views of France and celebrities in hoards, Cannes is known for its fierce fashion moments.

Whenever a celebrity steps out at the iconic film festival it's a chance to show off their unparalleled style and grace. This year's attendees have yet to disappoint with pastel pantsuits—we're looking at you Cate Blanchett—and gorgeous gowns and we're in awe of their glamor. Blanchett rocked a yellow pantsuit, followed it by a beige/pink pantsuit and capped it off with a lace, full-length gown and that's just a handful of days into the event. 

Kristen Stewart has been a style star since she showed up at Cannes as one of its official jury members. She rocked a blue tweed pant suit and followed it up with a black tulle-bottomed gown for two killer looks in one day.

Photos

Cannes Film Festival 2018: Star Sightings

Bella Hadid, 2018 Cannes Film Festival

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock

Julianne Moore donned a stunning red caped dress complete with a feather train and we're not worthy of this ensemble. Lupita Nyong'o showed off a white modern gown—complete with a cage-design on top and feathers on bottom—after appearing with the cast of 355 in a black summer-approved look on Thursday.

Other stars who impressed us with their wardrobe choices were Amber Heard—in a bold floral gown—and Irina Shayk. Shayk opted for a sexy red number that showed off a lot of leg and then showed a more elegant side with a black tiered high-low gown and diamond jewels.

Penélope Cruz stole the show when she showed up in a sparkly dress and channeled her inner angel during the festival's opening ceremony. She then attended the Everybody Knows premiere with her husband Javier Bardem and sizzled in a black feathered frock. Other A-listers like Marion Cotillard, Jessica Chastain, Fan Bingbing and Bella Hadid also wowed.

Cannes might be about the films, but in all honesty we're here for the fashion. Vote for your favorite fashionista from this year's legendary festival below!

ESC: Cannes Best Beauty, Cate Blanchett

John Phillips/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

In Givenchy.

ESC: Cannes Best Dressed, Adriana Lima

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Adriana Lima

In Alberta Ferretti.

ESC: Cannes 2018, Emilia Clarke

Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage

Emilia Clarke

In custom Dior.

ESC: Cannes Best Dressed, Kristen Stewart

John Phillips/WireImage

Kristen Stewart

In Chanel.

ESC: Cannes 2018, Thandie Newton, Vivienne Westwood

James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock

Thandie Newton

In Vivienne Westwood.

ESC: Cannes 2018, Elsa Hosk

George Pimentel/WireImage

Elsa Hosk

In Alberta Ferretti.

ESC: Bella Hadid

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Kering

Bella Hadid

In Elie Saab Haute Couture.

ESC: Cannes 2018, Alessandra Ambrosio

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Kering

Alessandra Ambrosio

In Zuhair Murad Haute Couture.

ESC: Cannes 2018, Winnie Harlow

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Kering

Winnie Harlow

In Ralph & Russo.

ESC: Kendall Jenner

Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage

Kendall Jenner

In Schiaparelli.

ESC: Cannes 2018, Aishwarya Rai

Gisela Schober/Getty Images)

Aishwarya Rai

In Rami Kadi Couture.

ESC: Cannes 2018, Diane Kruger

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images

Diane Kruger

In Armani Prive.

ESC: Bella Hadid

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Bella Hadid

In Dior.

ESC: Best Dressed, Cannes Film Festival, Fan Bingbing

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty Images

Fan Bingbing

In Alexis Mabille.

ESC: Best Dressed, Cannes Film Festival, Aja Naomi King

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Aja Naomi King

In Pamella Roland.

ESC: Best Dressed, Cannes Film Festival, Cheryl

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Kering

Cheryl Cole

In Zuhair Murad.

ESC: Best Dressed, Cannes 2018, Cate Blanchett

Andreas Rentz/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett

In custom Mary Katrantzou.

ESC: Best Dressed, Cannes 2018, Amber Heard

George Pimentel/WireImage

Amber Heard

In Valentino.

ESC: Lupita Nyong'o, Best Looks

Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong'o

In Christian Dior.

ESC: Cannes Best Dressed, Julianne Moore

Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Julianne Moore

In Givenchy Couture.

ESC: Cannes Best Dressed, Penelope Cruz

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images

Penelope Cruz

In vintage Chanel.

ESC: Best Dressed, Cannes Film festival, Fan Bingbing

Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images

Fan Bingbing

In Ali Karoui Couture.

ESC: Best Dressed, Cannes Film festival, Julianne Moore

George Pimentel/WireImage

Julianne Moore

In Saint Laurent.

ESC: Cannes Best Dressed, Romee Strijd

Venturelli/WireImage

Romee Strijd

In a silver Alberta Ferretti gown and Bvlgari Jewels.

ESC: Best Dressed, Cannes Film festival, Irina Shayk

ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images

Irina Shayk

In a black tiered tulip gown.

ESC: Best Dressed, Cannes Film festival, Leomie Anderson

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Leomie Anderson

In Twinset gown and Chopard jewels.

ESC: Best Dressed, Cannes Film festival, Li Yuchun

Dominique Charriau/WireImage

Li Yuchun

In Jean Paul Gaultier.

2018 Cannes Fashion Poll
Which A-list fashionista is winning Cannes with their A+ style?
23.0%
3.2%
12.1%
11.0%
12.3%
3.3%
11.9%
6.9%
12.5%
3.9%

