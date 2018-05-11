The 2018 Cannes Film Festival Is for Fashionistas! Vote for the Best Dressed Star so Far

David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
by Johnni Macke | Fri., May. 11, 2018 9:03 AM
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
The 2018 Cannes Film Festival is officially in full swing! In addition to movie premieres, gorgeous views of France and celebrities in hoards, Cannes is known for its fierce fashion moments.
Whenever a celebrity steps out at the iconic film festival it's a chance to show off their unparalleled style and grace. This year's attendees have yet to disappoint with pastel pantsuits—we're looking at you Cate Blanchett—and gorgeous gowns and we're in awe of their glamor. Blanchett rocked a yellow pantsuit, followed it by a beige/pink pantsuit and capped it off with a lace, full-length gown and that's just a handful of days into the event.
Kristen Stewart has been a style star since she showed up at Cannes as one of its official jury members. She rocked a blue tweed pant suit and followed it up with a black tulle-bottomed gown for two killer looks in one day.
David Fisher/REX/Shutterstock
Julianne Moore donned a stunning red caped dress complete with a feather train and we're not worthy of this ensemble. Lupita Nyong'o showed off a white modern gown—complete with a cage-design on top and feathers on bottom—after appearing with the cast of 355 in a black summer-approved look on Thursday.
Other stars who impressed us with their wardrobe choices were Amber Heard—in a bold floral gown—and Irina Shayk. Shayk opted for a sexy red number that showed off a lot of leg and then showed a more elegant side with a black tiered high-low gown and diamond jewels.
Penélope Cruz stole the show when she showed up in a sparkly dress and channeled her inner angel during the festival's opening ceremony. She then attended the Everybody Knows premiere with her husband Javier Bardem and sizzled in a black feathered frock. Other A-listers like Marion Cotillard, Jessica Chastain, Fan Bingbing and Bella Hadid also wowed.
Cannes might be about the films, but in all honesty we're here for the fashion. Vote for your favorite fashionista from this year's legendary festival below!
John Phillips/Getty Images
In Givenchy.
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
In Alberta Ferretti.
Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage
In custom Dior.
John Phillips/WireImage
In Chanel.
James Gourley/REX/Shutterstock
In Vivienne Westwood.
George Pimentel/WireImage
In Alberta Ferretti.
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Kering
In Elie Saab Haute Couture.
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Kering
In Zuhair Murad Haute Couture.
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Kering
In Ralph & Russo.
Mike Marsland/Mike Marsland/WireImage
In Schiaparelli.
Gisela Schober/Getty Images)
In Rami Kadi Couture.
ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images
In Armani Prive.
Tristan Fewings/Getty Images
In Dior.
ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty Images
In Alexis Mabille.
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
In Pamella Roland.
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for Kering
In Zuhair Murad.
Andreas Rentz/Getty Images
In custom Mary Katrantzou.
George Pimentel/WireImage
In Valentino.
Tristan Fewings/Getty Images
In Christian Dior.
Gisela Schober/Getty Images
In Givenchy Couture.
ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images
In vintage Chanel.
Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
In Ali Karoui Couture.
George Pimentel/WireImage
In Saint Laurent.
Venturelli/WireImage
In a silver Alberta Ferretti gown and Bvlgari Jewels.
ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP/Getty Images
In a black tiered tulip gown.
Dominique Charriau/WireImage
In Twinset gown and Chopard jewels.
Dominique Charriau/WireImage
In Jean Paul Gaultier.
