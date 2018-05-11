Jane Fonda Didn't Think She'd Live to Be 80: "I Feel Very Blessed"

Jane Fonda didn't think she'd live to be 80 years old.

The actress made this confession during Friday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"If you had told me when I was 20 or 30 that I would actually still be acting, still active at 80 on a show like this, I would have said, ‘You're out of your mind. There's no way,'" the Klute star told Ellen DeGeneres. "No, I didn't think I'd live this long. Everyday I get up, and I want to pinch myself. I feel very blessed, but I've worked for it."

Fonda admitted she thought she'd "die lonely and probably from alcohol or something like that."

"The fact that I'm not an addict, and I'm 80 and I'm working—it's just a miracle to me," she said.