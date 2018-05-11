John Stamos' Baby Boy Adorably Hangs Out With Lori Loughlin and Bob Saget

Everywhere Billy looks, everywhere Billy goes, there's a heart, a hand to hold onto...from his dad's famous co-stars.

John Stamos's newborn son Billy caught up with his dad's famous on-screen and off-screen besties, Bob Saget(aka Danny Tanner) and Lori Laughlin (Aunt Becky) and the photographic evidence will make your heart melt. Stamos posted a pic of the group on social media Thursday night, comparing them all to characters from The Wizard of Oz.

"The Tin Man, Dorothy and The Scarecrow say hi to the cutest of Munchkins," he captioned the shot.

"The sweetest little munchkin ever," Loughlin replied in a comment.

It seems little Billy has even been fashionably initiated into the Full House family because the tot was sporting a onesie that read "Jesse and the Rippers" on the back, a nod to Stamos' character, Uncle Jesse's rock band.