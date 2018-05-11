Yep, Sarah Drew's Behind-the-Scenes Photos From April's Intense Grey's Anatomy Episode Will Make You Cry

Don't even bother trying to compose yourself. It's futile.

Grey's Anatomy fans were put through the ringer on Thursday night, with the ABC drama not letting Dr. April Kepner (Sarah Drew) go softly into the night. 

April was on the verge of death after a car crash for almost the entire episode, and you knew it was serious because Snow Patrol was played.

Fortunately, April was able to pull through, which makes seeing all of Drew's emotional behind-the-scenes Instagram posts from the intense hour just a little easier to handle ahead of her exit from the series.

We Ranked All the Grey's Anatomy Deaths By How Hard They Made Us Cry

The snaps include a photo with some of "her favorite people on the planet," with Drew writing, "I was ALSO overcome with the joy of having had the opportunity in my life to know such gorgeous people whom I have loved, who have loved me so well for 9 years."

Sob!

And for the Japril fans, Drew shared two posts with photos of Jesse Williams (aka her "co-captain") and yes, they will make you feel the feelings.

Take a look at all of Drew's posts below and don't even try to resist crying.

Grey's Anatomy's finale (and Drew's) final episode airs Thursday, May 17, at 8 p.m. on ABC.

