Blake Lively Jokes She's "So Pissed" Jimmy Fallon Wore the "Same Outfit" to the Met Gala

Lively said director Baz Luhrmann's oeuvre was one of the inspirations for her look. "What he did with Shakespeare and love and religion and passion and danger and all of that... 'What would Baz do with the theme?' was sort of our vibe," Lively said. "I saw Baz and Catherine Martin that night, and I was so excited to show them. 'Look at the bag! And look at the dress!'"

Later, she shared a photo of billionaire couple Salma Hayek and François-Henri Pinault. "When @salmahayek and @francoishenripinault are carrying your train...this is when you know you've made it," she joked on Instagram. "(And also that you're an egomaniacal a hole who must be stopped before you try to take Kings Landing. Cersei doesn't stand a chance. GAH! There I go again!!)" In her Vanity Fair interview, she described the gala's décor as "very Game of Thrones." As luck would have it, "I saw the Mother of Dragons," Lively revealed, referring to the "great" Emilia Clarke. "I kept wanting to go back and ask to take a picture with her, but I was too shy."