Jon Gosselin Shares Rare Glimpse of His Relationship With Daughter Hannah

Instagram
Hannah Gosselin is feeling the birthday love from her father.
While marking her 14th birthday on Thursday, the former Jon & Kate Plus 8 star was able to spend some quality time with Jon Gosselin.
In a series of Instagram posts, the proud dad who works as a DJ kicked off the festivities with a meal at Dosie Dough Bakery in Pennsylvania.
"Happy Birthday Hannah!!! 14 already," he wrote to his followers. "Bday breakfast with my daughter before the bus stop!!!"
Later on in the day, the duo was able to enjoy another meal at an undisclosed location. "Bday dinner with Hannah. Happy Birthday!!!," Jon shared.
After posting photos, fans of the reality star couldn't help but express how happy they were to see the father and daughter spending quality time together. But as it turns out, it actually may be a regular occurrence.
When one fan wrote that they were so happy at the sighting, Jon responded, "And every night and every morning…I'm directly involved in her day to day." He also confirmed Leah Gosselin was with mom Kate Gosselin on her birthday.
And when another social media user asked questions about the other siblings, Jon kept the focus on their birthdays. "If u hadn't noticed, this is a bday post and not custody inquiry post but thanks for showing some support."
"Happy 14th Birthday to Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel, Aaden and Collin!!! I can't believe it's been this long!!!" the former TLC star shared. "Whew that when fast!!! Daddy loves you all very much!!!"
For those wondering how Kate chose to celebrate the special birthdays of her sextuplets, Instagram reveals that a homemade cake with 14 candles was involved. She also penned a lengthy Instagram post about her "babies."
"14 years ago almost to the minute, I was in my wheelchair, making my way around the ENTIRE NICU, meeting each of you face to face for the very first time. I'll never forget how tiny yet perfect each of you were. Alexis's blonde hair, Aaden's teeny tiny face, with alert awake eyes that didn't miss a thing, Hannah and her adorable ‘human doll' face, Collin looked SO big and strong at 3 entire pounds (the biggest!), Leah had the most beautiful head of dark soft hair and Joel— literally just slept peacefully like he was at the beach in the sun!" she wrote. "I'll never forget our first ‘birth day' together......this day remains one of the best in my life.... and 14 years later, I love you 400 times as much, if that's even possible!"
Kate added, "Happy birthday, my babies! Here's to many more birthdays together!! I love you forever and always, no matter what! #Turning14 #ProudMomma #TheYearOfiPhones #MakOpenedAlexisPresent."