Bella Hadid and The Weeknd Spotted Kissing at Cannes Film Festival

We've seen London, we've seen France, but do we see Bella Hadid and The Weeknd getting busy in Cannes?

It would appear so, as the supermodel and R&B singer were spotted locking lips at an after-party during the 2018 Cannes Film Festival. Hadid reunited with her ex-boyfriend at the Magnum x Alexander Wang bash on Promenade de la Croisette Thursday evening, proving that the pair has (at the very least) stayed in touch following their 2016 split.

The 21-year-old looked executive chic in a mini-dress and oversized blazer, which she paired with black pumps and hoop earrings. Following their mid-party makeout sesh, the couple was photographed leaving together.

Ooh la la!