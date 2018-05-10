The Big Bang Theory Finale: Sheldon and Amy Finally Got Married

Was that possibly the nerdiest wedding to have ever occurred?

Sheldon and Amy just tied the knot on the Big Bang Theory and boy were there a lot of guest stars. Kathy Bates! Laurie Metcalf! Jerry O'Connell! Wil Wheaton!

But clearly the crown jewel of it all was Mark Hamill, who agreed to officiate the wedding after Howard found his dog (named Bark Hamill), meaning former officiant Wil was out of a job and ready for a Trek vs. Wars showdown. Too bad Mark didn't even know who he was...and too bad for Mark that Sheldon and Amy were late to the wedding due to a scientific breakthrough, so he had to field Star Wars questions from the guests.