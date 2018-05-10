Solo: A Star Wars Story Premieres in Hollywood: See All the Red Carpet Photos

by Mike Vulpo | Thu., May. 10, 2018 6:55 PM

The Star Wars galaxy has officially descended onto Hollywood!

As the excitement continues to grow around Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's upcoming film Solo: A Star Wars Story, the cast came together to celebrate the official Los Angeles premiere Thursday night at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Alden Ehrenreich and even Chewbacca were on hand to pose for photographers and chat with reporters from around the world.

In the film, Han Solo will meet his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounter the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian. What comes next is a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga's most unlikely heroes.

Before the movie hits theatres May 25, take a look at the familiar faces who graced the Hollywood premiere presented by Nissan in our gallery below.

Photos

Solo: A Star Wars Story Hollywood Premiere

Chris Hardwick, Lydia Hearst, Solo: A Star Wars Story premiere

Chelsea Lauren/Variety/REX/Shutterstock

Chris Hardwick & Lydia Hearst

Whoever said red carpets have to be boring clearly hasn't met this dynamic duo. 

Alexandra Daddario, Solo: A Star Wars Story premiere

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Alexandra Daddario

While all eyes may be on the outfit, the actress revealed her "nails from outer space" and jewelry from Movado on Instagram Stories. 

Joe Manganiello, Sofia Vergara, Solo: A Star Wars Story premiere

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Joe Manganiello & Sofia Vergara

Date night done right! The A-list couple steps out to celebrate the Star Wars franchise. 

Donald Glover, Star Wars: A Solo Star Wars Story

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Donald Glover

It's time to rock some red! The Hollywood actor and rapper arrives in style to the star-studded premiere. 

Alden Ehrenreich, Solo: A Star Wars Story premiere

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Alden Ehrenreich

We've found Han Solo!  The actor has lots of reasons to celebrate tonight in Hollywood. 

Emilia Clarke, Solo: A Star Wars Story premiere

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Emilia Clarke

Qi'Ra is in the house! The actress steps out in a red floral dress for the matching red carpet. 

Ewan McGregor, Solo: A Star Wars Story premiere

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ewan McGregor

The actor is just one of the many surprise guests who showed up for the Hollywood premiere. 

George Lucas, Solo: A Star Wars Story premiere

Rob Latour/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

George Lucas

The creator of the Star Wars and Indiana Jones franchises wouldn't miss out on this special event. 

Thandie Newton, Solo: A Star Wars Story premiere

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Thandie Newton

From Westworld to Star Wars! The actress puts her own spin on the black dress during her evening out. 

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Solo: A Star Wars Story premiere

Joe Scarnici/FilmMagic

Phoebe Waller-Bridge

The actress turns heads for all the right reasons in her sparkling gown. 

Joonas Suotamo, Chewbacca, Solo: A Star Wars Story premiere

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Joonas Suotamo & Chewbacca

Chewbacca meet Chewbacca! 

Mark Hamill, Marilou York, Solo: A Star Wars Story premiere

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Mark Hamill & Marilou York

While he may have guest starred on tonight's The Big Bang Theory, the actor wouldn't miss this premiere. 

Woody Harrelson, Solo: A Star Wars Story premiere

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Woody Harrelson

Han Solo's on-screen mentor keeps things casual in a navy blue ensemble. 

Yvette Nicole Brown, Solo: A Star Wars Story premiere

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Yvette Nicole Brown

After professing her love for the Star Wars franchise on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, we can only imagine how excited the actress is to be in attendance. 

Angela Sarafyan, Solo: A Star Wars Story premiere

Rob Latour/BEI/REX/Shutterstock

Angela Sarafyan

The Westworld star looks like a million bucks on the red carpet. 

Paul Bettany, Solo: A Star Wars Story premiere

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Paul Bettany

The man behind Dryden Vos arrives at the El Capitan Theatre for premiere night. 

Constance Zimmer, Solo: A Star Wars Story premiere

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Constance Zimmer

Pretty Unreal right? "Do you think I'm excited enough? #starwarsnerd #hansolo @starwars @disneystudios," the actress shared on Instagram from the carpet. 

Billy Dee Williams, Solo: A Star Wars Story premiere

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Billy Dee Williams

Who's ready to celebrate? The Star Wars: Episode V The Empire Strikes Back veteran returns to celebrate the newest movie in the franchise. 

Mario Lopez, Solo: A Star Wars Story premiere

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Mario Lopez

We may know what the Saved By the Bell star thinks of the new movie based on his thumbs up.  

