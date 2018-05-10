Solo: A Star Wars Story Premieres in Hollywood: See All the Red Carpet Photos

The Star Wars galaxy has officially descended onto Hollywood!

As the excitement continues to grow around Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's upcoming film Solo: A Star Wars Story, the cast came together to celebrate the official Los Angeles premiere Thursday night at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

Donald Glover, Emilia Clarke, Alden Ehrenreich and even Chewbacca were on hand to pose for photographers and chat with reporters from around the world.

In the film, Han Solo will meet his mighty future copilot Chewbacca and encounter the notorious gambler Lando Calrissian. What comes next is a journey that will set the course of one of the Star Wars saga's most unlikely heroes.

Before the movie hits theatres May 25, take a look at the familiar faces who graced the Hollywood premiere presented by Nissan in our gallery below.