Grey's Anatomy: Did April Die?

  • By
    &

by Lauren Piester | Thu., May. 10, 2018 6:08 PM

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share

All you need to know about tonight's episode of Grey's Anatomy is that they played Snow Patrol. 

The dulcet tones of 2006's "Make This Go On Forever" were all we needed to start dissolving into a puddle of tears, alleviated only by the comatose April squeezing Jackson's hand and opening her eyes. She's alive, y'all. But she is not very well. 

April was in a car with ex-fiance Matthew when they got into an accident around a curve. Matthew was brought in first, and Owen had to go search for April. He found her nearly dead in a ravine, and Mer, Maggie, and Alex worked hard on her for hours to bring her back. 

Photos

Bubble Watch 2018: All the TV Shows Yet to Be Renewed

Jackson learned what was happening about three hours into it and immediately ran to her side. Maggie eventually caught the tiniest rhythm and shocked her back to life, and the entire room went silent and prayed for her, because they knew that's what she would want. 

She was in a coma for a bit, but she eventually woke up and promised everyone she never even died for a second, because only Jesus can die and then come back to life. 

Matthew's bed was then wheeled in next to hers so they could recover together, and something tells us her exit from the show will be about starting a beautiful new life with her old love. 

Before all that went down, Arizona officially gave Bailey her two weeks and reunited with Dr. Herman (Geena Davis), who came in to have Amelia check her brain for any new tumors that might be causing some symptoms. 

But she was also there to tell Arizona that she had gotten a grant and planned to open up a maternal clinic, and she wanted Arizona to open it with her. Now, the plan is to open it in New York, somewhere near Callie and Sofia. 

Meanwhile, next week, it appears that April is fully recovered in time for Jo and Alex's wedding, but Jo and Alex get trapped in a shed! Hilarious...until that heartbreaking twist we're always fearing with this show. 

Grey's Anatomy will return to ABC in the fall. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Grey's Anatomy , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
Latest News
Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Fox Hates Us, Cancels Brooklyn Nine-Nine, The Mick, and Last Man on Earth

Real Housewives of New York, Carole

Real Housewives of New York City's Carole Radziwill Defends Her Alleged Lack of Interest in Puerto Rico and Her Egg Order

Ross Butler, Charles Melton

Lethal Weapon Wouldn't Be the First: 12 Major TV Roles That Were Recast

Real Housewives of New York, Carole

The Real Housewives of New York City and the Weirdest Breakfast Ever With Carole and Tinsley

Murphy Brown

New TV Shows 2018: Your Guide to Who's In Them and What They're About

Riverdale

Riverdale's Black Hood Revealed & His Backstory Is Creepy AF

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Jersey Shore

Jersey Shore Family Vacation Sneak Peek: Ronnie's Girlfriend Jen Finally Arrives and He's Super "Nervous"

  • Bell Media Entertainment Specialty
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms and Condition | © 2018 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.